Spot rubber prices drop

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Spot rubber closed weak on Monday. The market opened firm but lost the initial gains tracking the sharp declines in domestic futures and global trendsetters. Sentiments continued to remain under pressure as the lockdown restrictions were extended to 9 June though the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State dipped further to 15.97 per cent on Sunday 30 May.
RSS4 dropped to ₹171.00 (172.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade slid to ₹166 (167.00) per kg as per Dealers. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR20 finished flat amidst dull volumes.
In futures, the most active June delivery was down 1.96 per cent to close at ₹169.74 per kg with a volume of 86 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) surrendered to ₹167.23 (173.71) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹121.83 (124.32) and Latex to ₹113.39 (114.78) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 340 Yuan (₹3871.78) from previous day's settlement price to close at 13,400 Yuan (₹152,598.97) a tonne due to sell off pressure in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:171.00 (172.00); RSS5: 167.50 (169.50); ISNR20: 157.00 (157.00) and Latex (60% drc): 127.50 (128.00).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...