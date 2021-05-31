Spot rubber prices drop

Spot rubber closed weak on Monday. The market opened firm but lost the initial gains tracking the sharp declines in domestic futures and global trendsetters. Sentiments continued to remain under pressure as the lockdown restrictions were extended to 9 June though the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State dipped further to 15.97 per cent on Sunday 30 May.

RSS4 dropped to ₹171.00 (172.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade slid to ₹166 (167.00) per kg as per Dealers. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR20 finished flat amidst dull volumes.

In futures, the most active June delivery was down 1.96 per cent to close at ₹169.74 per kg with a volume of 86 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) surrendered to ₹167.23 (173.71) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹121.83 (124.32) and Latex to ₹113.39 (114.78) per kg at Kualalumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 340 Yuan (₹3871.78) from previous day's settlement price to close at 13,400 Yuan (₹152,598.97) a tonne due to sell off pressure in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:171.00 (172.00); RSS5: 167.50 (169.50); ISNR20: 157.00 (157.00) and Latex (60% drc): 127.50 (128.00).