Spot rubber prices fall

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Spot rubber ended in red on Friday. The market slipped in to the negative zone as the gap between the domestic and global rubber prices widened putting further pressure on sentiments.
RSS4 weakened to ₹169.50 (170.00) a kg as per traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted lower at ₹164.50 (165.00) a kg by Dealers. Meanwhile, a leading tyre company bought sheet rubber at the quoted level, sources said.
India is likely to witness a marked increase in the production of NR during June compared to the previous two months, as farmers in the traditional rubber-growing region have widely rain-guarded their trees for uninterrupted harvesting during the south-west monsoon, according to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC).
The relatively better prices prevailed during this year, promotional campaign conducted by the Rubber Board, and the easy access to the financial credit extended by cooperatives and the companies jointly owned by Rubber Producers Societies (RPS) and Rubber Board, have reportedly enthused a large number of farmers to rain-guard the trees ahead of the onset of the south-west monsoon. However, the resurgence of the pandemic has reportedly disrupted the harvesting and production to a limited extent.
The June delivery was down 0.71 per cent from Thursday's settlement price to close at ₹167.50 per kg with a volume of 24 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹154.46 (155.55) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹119.55 (119.01) while Latex declined to ₹99.55 (100.89) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was up 20 Yuan (₹229.64) from previous day's settlement price to close at 12,795 Yuan (₹146,934.03) a tonne with a volume of 492,950 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The most active November futures for RSS3 lost 0.26 per cent to close at 233.9 Yen (₹156.96) per kg with a volume of 84 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:169.50 (170.00); RSS5: 167.50 (168.00); ISNR20: 157.00 (157.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 121.50 (122.50).
Meanwhile, growers may contact Rubber Board Call Centre to seek information about the scientific fertiliser recommendations in rubber, including RubSIS (Rubber Soil Information System). Dr. P. Prasannakumari, Senior Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India will answer the queries in this regard on 21 June 2021, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Call Centre number is 0481-2576622.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...