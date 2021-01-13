Spot rubber prices rules steady

Spot rubber finished flat despite a firm closing in overseas markets on Wednesday. The commodity continued to experience an improvement in arrivals but it managed to sustain at the prevailing levels since covering buyers procured the raw material at lower levels.

RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹150.00 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹146.00 a kg by dealers. The trend was partially mixed as latex explored further highs on enquiries from the non tyre sector.

In futures, the front month January delivery improved by 0.21 per cent to ₹152.50 (152.18) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The natural rubber contract for January delivery was up by 50 Yuan (₹565.62) to close at 13,985 Yuan (₹1,58,194.71) a tonne on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹159.61 (158.95) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹115.76 (113.56) and Latex to ₹103.01 (102.39) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were - RSS4:150.00 (150.00); RSS5: 140.00(140.00); ISNR20: 124.00 (124.00) and Latex (60% drc): 109.00 (108.00).

Growers can contact the Rubber Board Call Centre to get advice on diseases that affect rubber during winter season and its control measures. According to a press release issued by the Board, Shaji Philip, Principal Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India will answer the questions in this regard on January 15.