Spot rubber remain unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. Though the arrivals showed no improvement till date, the low availability did not drive prices up as a slow down in demand kept them neutral despite a moderate recovery in overseas indices.

RSS4 was quoted steady at ₹169.00 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹164.00 per kg according to Dealers. The market continued to remain a tight range throughout the session and ended in a stalemate consecutively for the third day with a sharp decline in volumes.

In futures, the front month June delivery was down 0.74 per cent from Wednesday’s settlement price to close at ₹166.10 per kg with a volume of 12 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was up 180 Yuan (₹2064.87) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,010 Yuan (₹149,251.20) a tonne with a volume of 350,064 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The November futures for RSS3 gained 1.45 per cent to close at 237.5 Yen (₹159.00) per kg with a volume of 927 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.

RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹152.72 (152.66) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹123.46 (122.94) and Latex to ₹99.86 (99.44) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:169.00 (169.00); RSS5: 167.00 (166.50); ISNR20: 156.50 (156.50) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 119.50 (119.50).