A consultative meeting of stakeholders will be held in Kochi on Wednesday to review the progress of the ongoing fishery improvement programme aimed at achieving the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for deep-sea shrimps, coastal shrimps, and cephalopods from India.

The MSC certification process for up to 10 prioritised species from the country is currently underway and is expected to be completed by 2025.

The meeting will be organised by the Seafood Exporters Association of India in association with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-India.

The fishery improvement programme (FIP), initiated in 2019, is a collaborative effort to address sustainability issues within the Indian seafood industry and ensure that fishing practices align with environmental and social standards.

The meeting will bring together state fisheries department officials, marine scientists, and representatives from various agencies involved in the fishery improvement programme for these species. Works carried out by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Fishery Survey of India, Department of Fisheries, and SEAI will be reviewed in the meeting.

The species for the certification were prioritised by a panel of experts representing various research institutes and other stakeholders in the sector. The experts are of the view that certification will significantly enhance the value of Indian seafood in the global market, as it signifies sustainable fishing practices.

The short-neck clam (Paphia malabarica) in the Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala is the only MSC certified fishery from India, which was achieved by a joint effort of CMFRI, WWF, and the Department of Fisheries, Kerala.

The MSC certification is a globally recognised standard that guarantees seafood products come from well-managed fisheries, said A J Tharakan, the Ocean Committee Chair of SEAI Kochi.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit