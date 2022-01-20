Stellapps wins National Startup Award 2021

Stellapps Technologies said it has won the ‘National Startup Award 2021’ by #StartupIndia in the Animal Husbandry sector for its effort in digitizing the dairy sector in India. The dairy tech startup was honored through a virtual ceremony in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal. Stellapps is one among the 46 startups announced as winners of the National Startup Awards 2021.

The awards seek to recognize outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are contributing to economic dynamism by spurring innovation and injecting competition. As a part of the award, the founders of Stellapps were commended with a cash prize of ₹5 Lakh.

“We started in 2011 as the first of its kind startup, working towards the digitization of the dairy supply chain. We are honored to receive the ‘National Startup Award 2021’ organized by the Government of India. Milk is the largest crop on this planet and there is a strong need for technology interventions, especially in the emerging markets where the yield per animal is low, traceability is inadequate and quality is not up to the mark. It is a proud moment for us to be able to contribute and be a part of this era of Indian startups,” Ranjith Mukundan, CEO and Co-founder, Stellapps said in a statement.

Digitizing dairy supply chain

Stellapps has been recognized for their innovative tech solutions in digitizing and strengthening the dairy farming processes, the company said in a statement. With a prime focus on data acquisition and machine learning, the startup aims to digitize the dairy supply chain. The technology can be used where the yield per animal is low with inadequate traceability, the company said in a statement.