The storage in India’s 155 major reservoirs declined marginally this week with the storage in key rabi growing States being higher than normal.

Data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) showed that the storage in major reservoirs this week was 85 per cent or 152.911 billion cubic metres (BCM) of the 180.852 BCM capacity. Last week, the level was 154.981 BCM or 86 per cent.

The level was 24 percentage points higher than last year and 18 percentage points more than normal (last 10 years average).

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the country received 10 per cent lower post-monsoon rainfall as of November 14. Data received from 723 districts during October 1-November 7 show that 64 per cent (61 per cent last week) of the country received deficient rainfall.

Rabi sowing down

Though prospects look for rabi sowing, preliminary reports indicate that it is lagging by 7.4 per cent as of November 8.

CWC’s weekly bulletin on live storage status of major reservoirs showed that Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Nagaland had lower-than-normal storage. Andhra Pradesh (42% above normal), Gujarat (40%), Telangana (39%) and West Bengal (37%) boasted higher above-normal storage than other States.

In the 11 reservoirs of the northern region, the level was 61 per cent of the 19.836 BCM capacity at 12.061 BCM. The storage in Himachal Pradesh was 28 per cent below normal while in Punjab it was 49 per cent lower than usual.. Rajasthan’s storage was 17 per cent above normal.

In the eastern region’s 25 reservoirs, the storage was down to 73 per cent (75 per cent a week ago) of the 20.798 BCM capacity at 15.230 BCM. Apart from Bengal and Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand and Odisha had over 70 per cent storage, while the level in Nagaland was 95 per cent.

Highest storage

The western region had the highest storage, which remained unchanged at 96 per cent of the capacity for the third week in a row. The storage in the region’s 50 reservoirs was 35.824 BCM against the 37.357 BCM capacity. Gujarat storage was 974 per cent of the capacity, while it was 97 per cent in Maharashtra. Goa was filled to the brim.

In the 26 reservoirs of the central region, the level was down a tad to 88 per cent (89 per cent) or 42.980 BCM of the 48.227 BCM capacity. Reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh were filled to 94 per cent of their capacity, while it was 69 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. Levels in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh were 89 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively.

In the southern region, the level in the 43 reservoirs was unchanged at 87 per cent of the 54.634 BCM capacity at 42.198 BCM. The level in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was 99 and 78 per cent, respectively, of the capacity. The storage in Tamil Nadu was 83 per cent, while it was 90 per cent in Karnataka and 76 per cent in Kerala.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the Indian Ocean Dipole to emerge this month. If that happens, rainfall in the western parts of the country might be affected. The IMD had predicted normal to above rainfall over most parts of southern India and over the Western Himalayan Region this week.