At least 25 of the 155 major reservoirs are filled to capacity even as the level in the storage continued to increase for the 10th week in a row, data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) showed. Sixteen of these are in the western region.

According to CWC’s weekly bulletin on live storage status of major reservoirs in the country, the level increased to 81 per cent of the 180.852 billion cubic metres (BCM) capacity at 147.337 BCM.

Three States — Punjab, Himachal and Bihar — continue to have below-normal storage, while the number of reservoirs with storage level lower than 50 per cent decreased to 19 this week. The CWC has added Goa — where its only reservoir Salaulum is full — to the list of States where the storage is monitored.

Higher than normal

The storage is higher than last year and the last 10 years’ level (normal). The level is 131 per cent of last year and 118 per cent of the normal. The higher storage augurs well for the standing kharif crops and the oncoming rabi sowing.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country has received 8 per cent excess rainfall this monsoon. There is a 14 per cent deficiency in the east and north-eastern region, though. Data received from 724 districts show that 26 per cent of the country has received deficient rainfall during the current south-west monsoon.

The southern region has been the major beneficiary of the monsoon this year with the storage in Karnataka, which was badly affected by El Nino weather last year, rising to 92 per cent of the capacity. In Tamil Nadu, the storage was 91 per cent and in Kerala, it was 74 per cent.

AP & Telangana

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which have received heavy rain over the past few days, the level is 90 per cent and 47 per cent of the capacity, respectively, while the reservoirs common to both States are filled to 98 per cent of the capacity.

Overall, the level in the 43 reservoirs in the region is 87 per cent of the 54.634 BCM capacity at 47.366 BCM.

The level in the northern region increased to 64 per cent of the 19.836 BCM capacity this week to 12.598 BCM. The situation in Rajasthan turned positive, but it remained negative in Punjab (-58 per cent) and Himachal (-23 per cent). In Punjab, 13 districts have received deficient rainfall and in Himachal six districts.

The level in the 25 reservoirs of the eastern region was 67 per cent of the 20.798 BCM capacity at 13.914 BCM. In Bihar (-4 per cent), the storage continues to be below normal, but the situation is improving in other States.

Maharashtra almost full

The 50 reservoirs in the western region are filled to 86 per cent of the 37.357 BCM capacity at 32.073 BCM. Apart from Goa, Maharashtra dams are filled to 94 per cent of the capacity, while the level in Gujarat is 77 per cent.

In the central region, the level in the 26 reservoirs was 48.227 BCM or 86 per cent of the 48.227 BCM capacity. The situation in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh improved this week. In Madhya Pradesh, the level is 92 per cent of the capacity and in Chhattisgarh, it is 82 per cent.

The situation will likely improve, particularly in the eastern and north-eastern region, with the IMD predicting squally weather on the east coast.