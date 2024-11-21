The water storage in India’s 155 major reservoirs dropped further by 2 percentage points this week to 83 per cent of the capacity. However, the level was higher than last year and the last 10 years average (normal level), data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) showed.

The levels in the reservoirs have begun to decrease after the South-West Monsoon withdrew last month after 8 per cent excess rainfall. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed that post-monsoon rainfall between October 1 and November 21 was deficient in 64 per cent of the 720 districts.

The IMD said the seasonal rainfall as of November 21 was 11 per cent deficient across the nation. A 75 per cent deficiency in the north-west is the main reason for this, while only east and north-east have received excess rainfall. The central region received 18 per cent deficient rain and the southern region was 2 per cent deficient.

Lowest storage

According to the CWC’s weekly bulletin on live storage status of major reservoirs, the storage was 150.639 billion cubic metres (BCM) of the 180.852 BCM capacity. Punjab, Bihar and Himachal continue as States with the lowest storage at 52 per cent, 36 per cent and 30 per cent below normal, respectively.

Despite these developments, the situation is seen favourable for the rabi season with the storage higher than last year and better soil moisture.

CWC data showed that 103 of the major reservoirs were filled above 80 per cent of the capacity with 25 of them full. The level in 15 was below 50 per cent.

The 11 reservoirs of the northern region were filled to 59 per cent of the 19.836 BCM capacity at 11.734 BCM. The storage is lower than last year and also below normal. Rajasthan, which of late has emerged as a key State in agriculture production, had a comfortable storage of 93 per cent of the capacity.

In the eastern region’s 25 reservoirs, the level was 15.091 BCM or 73 per cent of the 20.798 BCM capacity. Tripura’s level was the best at 93 per cent of the capacity, while West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam boasted over 70 per cent storage.

The western region’s 50 reservoirs continued to have the highest storage at 95 per cent of the 37.357 BCM capacity at 35.330 BCM. Goa’s sole reservoir was full, while the level in Gujarat and Maharashtra was 75 per cent and 89 per cent of the capacity, respectively.

IMD forecast

The 26 reservoirs in the central region were filled to 86 per cent of the 48.227 BCM capacity at 41.667 BCM. Madhya Pradesh’s storage was 93 per cent, while it was 88 per cent in Uttarakhand and over 60 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The levels in all southern States was above 75 per cent with the least (77 per cent) being in Kerala. The 43 reservoirs in the region were filled to 86 per cent of the 54.634 BCM capacity at 46.817 BCM. Telangana dams were filled to 99 per cent of the capacity, Karnataka 88 per cent, Tamil Nadu 85 per cent and Andhra 80 per cent.

The storage will likely improve in the North-East and South as the IMD has forecast they will receive above-normal rainfall.