Strike in Darjeeling tea estates on Friday

Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

All seven trade unions of about 87 tea estates of Darjeeling in West Bengal have called for a 12-hour strike on Friday after the failure of talks between the union leaders and the managements of gardens over the bonus issue.

The unions have given a bandh call from 6 am to 6 pm on October 4, a trade union leader said.

Darjeeling Indian Tea Association (DITA) Secretary Mohan Chettri said the unions had been demanding a bonus of 20 per cent.

“However, we have offered 12 per cent,” Chettri said.

He said that there is a meeting between the unions and the managements of tea estates on October 17, where the issue would be finalised.

To a query, he said that the estimated crop loss for the proposed strike cannot be estimated at the moment as it will vary across gardens.

