Strike in Darjeeling tea estates on Friday

All seven trade unions of about 87 tea estates of Darjeeling in West Bengal have called for a 12-hour strike on Friday after the failure of talks between the union leaders and the managements of gardens over the bonus issue.

The unions have given a bandh call from 6 am to 6 pm on October 4, a trade union leader said.

Darjeeling Indian Tea Association (DITA) Secretary Mohan Chettri said the unions had been demanding a bonus of 20 per cent.

“However, we have offered 12 per cent,” Chettri said.

He said that there is a meeting between the unions and the managements of tea estates on October 17, where the issue would be finalised.

To a query, he said that the estimated crop loss for the proposed strike cannot be estimated at the moment as it will vary across gardens.