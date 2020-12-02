Sugar production up 52% to 42.9 lakh tonnes till Nov 30

Sugar mills in the country produced 42.9 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar till November 30, up 52 per cent from 20.72 lt produced during the corresponding period in the previous sugar season, said Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) in a statement on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh, where 111 sugar mills are in operation, produced 12.65 lt as compared to 11.46 lt in the same period in 2019-20 season, while 158 Maharashtra mills, currently crushing sugarcane, produced 15.72 lt (1.38 lt).

Sugar production in Karnataka, where 63 sugar mills are operating at present, was 11.11 lt – almost double of last year’s same period production of 5.62 lt. Both in Karnataka and Maharashtra fewer mills were in operation in the corresponding period last year because of a bad season.

Similarly, sugar production in Gujarat till date was 1.65 lt, while 61 sugar mills in other States reported a cumulative production sugar production of 1.77 lt.

The ISMA statement also said that there is a higher diversion of cane juice and B heavy molasses for producing ethanol this year and this will result in 20 lt lesser production of sugar in the current season.

It also said that the average ex-mill sugar prices are falling in many western and southern States. “This indicates pressure in domestic market due to high opening balance, expected increase in production in the current season, delayed export programme announcement by the government and no decision yet on increase of MSP (minimum selling price) of sugar, ISMA said.