Summit on plant based foods in New Delhi on May 26

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) are organising the first Plant Based Foods Summit in New Delhi on May 26. The Good Food Institute India is the organising partner for the summit, a PBFIA statement said.

The summit aims to bring together the entire plant-based foods industry and key stakeholders such as government officials, the scientific community, related food industry, institutes, and NGOs on a common platform to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced by the sector.

Over 100 scientists and 100 entrepreneurs are expected to take part in the event, where a report on the sector “The Dawn of a Plant-based Age: India to Lead the Way to World Food Security and Nutrition” will be unveiled by Food Processing Industries Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, PBFIA, said, the Plant Based Foods Industry Association’s goal is to meet India’s protein requirements by creating a reliable system for plant-based foods businesses. The association will help build and support such initiatives with experts advise, infrastructure, and guidance from food scientists.