Sunpure, an edible oil brand, is foraying into the blended spices category with three products: rasam powder, puliyogare, and sambhar powder. With the branded spice market valued at ₹25,000 crore, Sunpure anticipates this category will contribute approximately ₹10 to ₹12 crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2025.

“The decision to launch the new category of blended spices was driven by strong consumer demand. In the coming months, we will be introducing more products in this category and beyond,” said Sridhar Vaidyanathan, Chief Operating Officer (COO), MK Agrotech.

Earlier this year, MK Agrotech, Sunpure’s Karnataka-based parent organisation, launched its branded spices market by adding red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and coriander powder to its portfolio. The company plans to expand its product portfolio further to include grains, pulses, dry fruit, and other food products shortly.

In FY25, the company registered 15 per cent growth and expanded its presence across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and Tamil Nadu.