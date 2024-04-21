Being more than a moral obligation, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives are indispensable for development at a scale. In India, the agriculture sector alone contributed approximately 39 per cent to the rural gross domestic product (GDP) in the financial year 2023. The interdependence of agricultural activities with socio-economic development highlights the significance of corporations engaging in CSR initiatives within this sector. It is critical for fostering sustainable agricultural practices, uplifting rural communities, ensuring food security, and mitigating environmental challenges.

CSR in the agricultural sector

The future of agriculture lies in sustainable and inclusive practices, and CSR will be instrumental in achieving that. We can introduce technology into conventional farming practices. It should also extend to supporting smallholder farmers, promoting biodiversity, and investing in rural development.

Companies that embrace CSR as integral to their business strategy will not only contribute to a better world but also ensure their long-term success.

Challenges faced by farmers and their financial growth?

Around half of India’s farmers lack essential farming equipment. Besides, three out of every four farms face potential crop damage from pests and adverse weather conditions. Not only this, but a staggering 50 per ce t of farmers lack access to conventional sources of financing. Even for those able to secure credit, the prevailing interest rates often exceed market norms by 10 to 25 per cent, imposing additional financial burdens on farmers. This limits their ability to invest in farm improvements and expand their operations. Climate change also plays a major role in determining crop conditions. Unpredictable weather patterns lead to crop failures, loss of livestock, and increased vulnerability to natural disasters like floods, droughts, and cyclones. These events can devastate farmers’ livelihoods and financial stability. CSR can be used to provide them with the necessary assistance they require in such unfortunate situations.

CSR benefits the farmers and together with its related sectors is the predominant source of livelihood in India, supporting most rural households. Over 70 per cent of these households rely primarily on agriculture for their sustenance. Of this, 82 per cent of farmers are classified as small and marginal. CSR in the agricultural landscape empowers farmers with access to crucial resources and knowledge. Through skill development workshops, technological advancements, and sustainable farming practices, CSR can elevate these farmers’ capabilities and efficiencies. It would improve yields, enhance incomes, and provide greater resilience against environmental challenges.

One of CSR’s top priorities should be facilitating market linkages and value chain integration. This would allow farmers to access fair prices for their produce and tap into lucrative markets.

Through strategic investments, partnerships, and holistic interventions, CSR can potentially strengthen rural economies. In the long-term, it will contribute significantly to India’s agricultural sustainability and inclusive growth agenda.

Technologies harnessed for better, sustainable farming

Since traditional farming methods are inefficient, any company practicing its CSR goals should focus on providing technological innovations to farmers. Precision agriculture should be implemented, involving sensors, drones, GPS, and data analytics.It will help farmers monitor and optimize farming practices, making data-led decisions regarding irrigation, fertilization, pest management, and crop health. Besides, renewable energy sources such as solar power, wind energy, and biogas should be widely adopted. It will help reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower carbon emissions, and make farming operations more sustainable. More focus should be placed on biotechnology and genetically modified crops (GMOs) as they help increase the resistance of crops against pests and environmental stressors.

Outlook on the future, and how can CSR redefine it

India’s agricultural sector can potentially add up to $600 billion to the GDP of the country by 2030. However, achieving this goal necessitates proper training of farmers and empowering them with the latest farming technologies. We can safeguard the sector’s sustainability for future generations through a strategic blend of entrepreneurial foresight, holistic approaches, and incentives.

Our shared determination must be strong enough to create value on a scale and at a rapid pace to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the agricultural landscape.

(The author is president at Samvedna Trust and Managing Director of Findoc)