Sweet burden: Maharashtra mills produce 1053.44 lakh quintal of sugar

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
This sugar season, 190 sugar mills including 95 private and 95 cooperative, have crushed 1,004.71 lakh tonnes of sugarcane, which is the highest ever in the history of Maharashtra State, surpassing the about 954 lakh tonnes cane crushed in the complete 2017-18 season. Together, mills in the State have produced 1,053.44 lakh quintal of sugar; 28 sugar mills still continue operations.
Kolhapur and Pune regions dominate the sugar chart in the State. These two regions, considered as the sugar bowl of the State, have crushed 46 per cent sugarcane to produce 50 per cent of the total sugar produced in Maharashtra. Drought-prone regions of Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati and Nagpur have produced 197 lakh quintal sugar, which is 19 per cent of the total State sugar production. A total of 53 mills had started crushing operations in these drought-prone regions.
Why sugarcane is sweet and grapes sour for Maharashtra farmers
Among the mills that are still operational, 10 are in Ahmednagar region and 11 in the Aurangabad region.
Millers in the State are uncertain about the markets available for the massive sugar stocks. According to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar factories Limited, sugar mills in the State are selling sugar below minimum selling price (MSP) of ₹3,100 per quintal because of the paucity of funds.
Maharashtra mills continue to sell sugar stock below MSP
Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Raosaheb Danve, recently stated that in order to evacuate the surplus stock of sugar, the government has allocated mill-wise export quota of 60 lakh tonnes for export during the current sugar season. Besides, the government is encouraging sugar mills to produce ethanol from sugarcane juice, sugar, sugar syrup and B-Hy molasses to divert excess sugar. The government has also fixed the remunerative price of ethanol from various feedstock to encourage sugar mills to divert excess sugar.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...