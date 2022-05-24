Symega Food Ingredients forays into plant-based protein space

Symega Food Ingredients — a leading manufacturer of seasonings, culinary products, flavours, and natural colours — has announced its foray into the plant-based protein space, and the launch of a purpose-built manufacturing unit in Kochi.

With a modern R&D laboratory and a 150 tonnes per month capacity line, Symega is poised to cater to the growing demands of plant-based foods in India and abroad.

“Plant-based proteins is not limited to only vegan food items, but is fast growing as a logical alternative for healthy food habits and a sustainable lifestyle. Symega is committed to become the platform for this change and make India the hub of plant-based protein revolution in Asia. To that extent, we are committing ₹100 crore over the next five years to ramp up R&D and manufacturing capabilities,” said Santhosh Stephen, Managing Director.

A completely B2B operation, Symega’s plant-based range primarily targets packaged food brand owners (start-ups/incumbents) and food service chains. Unlike the alternatives that are currently available in the market, Symega aims to cater to the growing consumer demand for plant-based meat and milk alternatives with convenient, nutritious formulations that are clean label and allergen-free.

Enhancing offerings

Symega Protein Innovation Center (SPIC), launched late last year, features a team of product development and application experts that works on various concepts to suit the Indian, Asian and Western palates. The team is already working with leading brands in developing and enhancing their plant-based offerings to meet evolving market needs as well as consumer preferences.

The company also announced its plan to invest in a greenfield facility to manufacture extruded proteins and double existing capacity by the end of this year. By 2030, Symega aims to make India the manufacturing hub of plant-based proteins for Europe and Asia.

Symega Food Ingredients is a part of Synthite Group, the world’s largest producer of value-added spices. It has approximately 3,000 products in its portfolio, including sweet and savoury top notes, spice mixes and seasonings, natural food colours, and culinary pastes and sauces that are used in a variety of industries, including dairy, baked goods, meat, confectionery, snacks, and more.