Synergy Marine Group has taken steps to grow fresh vegetables on board its vessels. As part of a pilot project, Synergy’s managed Suezmax tanker ‘EFFIE MAERSK’ has been using Agwa’s AI-directed cultivation devices since September. These units, which are about the same size as standard refrigerators or wine coolers, allow the crew to enjoy freshly picked vegetables in the middle of the ocean.

A media statement said the self-contained units use AI, cameras and sensors to regulate environmental factors such as ultraviolet light, water, fertiliser and temperature. By maintaining optimal conditions for plant growth, the AI ensures that the vegetables grow efficiently and meet the needs of the crew. The system is designed to be entirely automated, so the crew need only to monitor the process and occasionally check on the plants’ progress, it said.

‘EFFIE MAERSK’ gets up to four bowls of fresh salad and herbs for seasoning per week from three Agwa units. This not provides nutritional benefits, reduces waste, and lessens the need for costly deliveries of fresh produce, which often suffers significant nutrient loss during long voyages, it said.

Sustainability onboard

Quoting Eli Feiglin, Chief Commercial Officer of Agwa, the statement said, “The Agwa grower units represent a major leap in onboard sustainability. The fully automated process allows crews to enjoy fresh greens and herbs without the need for special skills or substantial time commitment. The crew members on Synergy’s vessels have been thrilled with the result, and we are excited to see the positive impact this innovation is having on their wellbeing.”

Oren Saar, Agwa CEO, said, “Working with Synergy on this transformative project marks an exciting milestone for Agwa. Synergy’s forward-thinking approach to sustainability and focus on crew welfare align seamlessly with Agwa’s vision. Synergy’s continued advocacy for meaningful change sets a powerful example and reflects the trust and shared ambition that we are building together. We are honoured to collaborate with Synergy to bring this innovation to life, enhancing onboard nutrition and sustainability. Together, we are paving the way for a greener, healthier future for seafarers and the maritime industry.”

Captain Rajesh Unni, Synergy’s founder and Chairman, said, “This initiative is close to my heart as a fellow seafarer. High-speed internet access and shorter tours of duty are vital for seafarer satisfaction, but I’ve also seen firsthand how important fresh, nutritious food is to morale and well-being onboard. Among today’s increasingly health-conscious mariners, we’re observing a noticeable shift toward healthier, plant-forward eating habits. Agwa’s technology allows us to serve fresher, healthier food onboard, directly enhancing crew welfare. This innovation also reduces food waste and delivers real-time benefits for the crew, aligning with our shared commitment to a greener, more sustainable maritime industry.”

