Some Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) do well, while others fail. The difference between the two groups is - how well they manage their finances and accounts, human resources, marketing, and branding.

Experts at the FPO Conclave 2024 organised by Samunnati urged the FPOs to have a 360-degree view of running the FPO instead of focusing just on operations.

“Operations take up to 60 per cent of the attention and resources of an FPO. But what is also important is to take care of their legal compliances, human resource practices, finances and accounts, and marketing and branding,” Sirshendu Paul, Regional Managing of Tata Trust, has said.

Identify 2-3 products

Taking part in a panel discussion on Business Case for Sustainability in Agriculture here on Tuesday, he said it was important for them to focus on all aspects of running the organisation to make it successful.

Asking the FPOs to make their members active, he asked them them to identify 2-3 products, among all the products that they offer, that were doing and chalk out strategies to scale them up. He also wanted the FPOs to understand the language of climate change-related activities. “You need to be aware to tap the opportunities. You should align yourself with relevant startups if need be,” he said.

Mohit Jain, Executive Vice-President of Axis Bank, said the bank opened a new department – Bharat Banking, to take care of the banking needs of people in deeper areas.

