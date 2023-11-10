The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has advised farmers to take up sowing of Sannam variety red chilli.

According to the TN-IAM Project funded Price Forecasting Scheme of the Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, the farm-gate price for the Sannam variety will rule around ₹200-210 a kg at the time of harvesting. This is higher than last year’s levels of ₹175-180. However, the price may be subject to change based on the monsoon and arrivals from other producing States.

The price forecasting team analysed past 15 years data from the Tirunelveli regulated market for sannam variety to arrive at the price forecast.

Chilli is a vital and the most extensively cultivated spice in India. According to the First Advance Estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (2022-23), the area under red chilli is 8.52 lakh hectares with a production estimated at 19.58 lakh tonnes. Major chilli-growing States are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu contributing nearly 93 per cent of the total production of chillies.

Three forms of uses

Chillies are commonly used in three forms — fresh green chillies, red chilli powder and raw red chillies. Indian chilli is highly favoured for their vivid colour and pungency levels and are primarily exported to various Asian countries, including China, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Thailand and the UAE.

Sowing of chillies will be taken up during October in major chilli growing districts. In Tamil Nadu, it is cultivated as single-crop. Hence, traders tend to accumulate their stock during the harvesting period to fulfil the year-round demand.

During 2022-23, Tamil Nadu produced 0.22 lakh tonnes of dry/red chillies from 0.49 lakh hectares. Mundu and Sannam are the major types of chillies grown in Tamil Nadu.