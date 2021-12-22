Tea auction for 2021 ends today

The auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) for 2021 ends with sale 51 on Thursday.

Thereafter, the market will remain closed for Christmas-New Year vacation and will re-open on January 6.

Tea Bord has announced that from sale 1 of 2022, all auctions in South India will switch over to ‘Bharath Auction’ module from the present ‘English auction’ module.

For the final CTTA auctions of 2021, a volume of 18.36 lakh kg has been catalogued. This is 1.17 lakh kg more than the offer for last week’s auctions. It includes some teas which had remained unsold in the previous auctions.

Of the 18.36 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 17.43 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 93,000 kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 65,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 13.94 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 28,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 3.49 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 14.59 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 3.77 lakh kg, Dust grades.

“Internal enquiry was tellingly strong for CTC dust teas last week. Especially the finer Dust teas were dearer. As much as 92 per cent of the CTC dust teas was sold at an average price of ₹94.72 a kg”, auctioneer M Ravichandran Broos, Vice President, Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd., told BusinessLine.

Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers Pvt Ltd (GTAPL) topped the entire auction this week when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd., bought it for ₹361 a kg. Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by GTAPL, topped the leaf tea auctions fetching ₹300 a kg. These were the only two grades which entered the ₹300/kg bracket. Among other CTC teas, Crosshill Estate Special got ₹260, Vigneshwar Estate ₹241, Pinewood estate ₹240 and Deepika Supreme ₹204.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹73-80 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹145-180 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹62-79 and for the best grades, ₹153-205.