Tea Board fixes ₹ 14.71/kg average price for August

Tea Board has announced the district average price for green leaf for August as ₹14.71 a kg.

Tea Board’s Deputy Director CS Hariprakash said that this price was arrived at based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories during July.

He has instructed all bought leaf factories in The Nilgiris district to adhere to this price while buying green leaf from farmers this month.

He has asked all field officials of Tea Board to ensure that no bought leaf tea factory in their jurisdiction paid less than this average price this month.

This price is ₹2.03 less per kg compared to ₹16.74 fixed for last month. That means, growers will now get 12.13 per cent less compared to last month.

This is the lowest price of not only all the months so far this year but since May 2020 when the price was ₹14.45 a kg.

The price is substantially less compared to ₹20.99 a kg fixed for August 2020. That means, growers will get ₹6.28 or as much as 29.92 per cent less compared to August 2020.

Considering that four kgs of green leaf are generally bought to manufacture one kg of made tea, small growers will now get about ₹25 less per kg compared to this time last year.