Tea board fixes ₹18.63/kg for green leaf of small growers in May

Tea Board has announced that the district average price for the green leaf of the small growers in The Nilgiris district during May is ₹18.63 a kg.

This is the all-time high price fixed for the month of May all these years.

Tea Board’s Executive Director Dr M Balaji said that this was fixed based on the consolidated auction price of CTC teas from bought leaf factories in April.

He said that all bought leaf factories should adhere to this price while buying green leaf from small growers in May. He has instructed all field officials to ensure that no factory in their jurisdiction paid less than this price to the growers this month.

This price is ₹1.22 less than the price fixed for last month. This is the lowest price since January when the price was ₹17.94 a kg.

However, the price is significantly more compared to May last year when the price was ₹14.45. This increase of ₹4.18 marked an impressive growth of as much as 28.93 per cent.

Hence, compared to this time last year, growers will now get about ₹16 more for every kg of manufactured tea this month because four kgs of green leaf are generally used to manufacture one kg of made tea.