Farmers in Telangana have sown a record area of 1.36 crore acres in the 2022 kharif season, showing a growth of about 36 per cent over the total cropped kharif area of one crore acres in 2014. Paddy takes the lion share of 64.54 lakh acres as against last year’s 62 lakh acres, which is the highest for the crop in the State.

With the area going up significantly, the State expects a pro rata growth in the production of paddy and cotton.

But what is surprising is the area under cotton, which stopped short at 50 lakh acres. Though it reached the last year’s level and that of the average level, the area was way below than the Government’s expectations.

As farmers received the highest prices last year, the State Government was looking at an area of 70 lakh acres for the fiber crop.

“But consistent rains in the last three months inundated the fields, damaging the early crop. Farmers couldn’t recoup the last area because of the submergence of the crop,” S Malla Reddy, a senior leader of Telangana Rythu Sangham, has said.

Copious rains

Traditionally a rainfed State, Telangana received 1,076 mm of rainfall during the monsoon, which is 51 per cent more than the average rainfall of 720 mm.

Water from new irrigation projects too has contributed to the increase in the area under cultivation.

However, the area under maize and redgram has come down.

Crop Current average area Previous average area Maize 6.21 lakh acres 8.18 lakh acres Redgram 5.62 lakh acres 8.20 lakh acres Millets (ragi and bajra) 6.58 lakh acres 9.17 lakh acres