Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked Godrej Agrovet to diversify its investments and consider exploring opportunities in real estate, furniture and consumer goods business in the State, besides expanding its core businesses of oil palm and dairy.

He met the company’s delegation, led by its Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The company has interests in agri and allied sectors such as edible oil, dairy, agro, veterinary services, agro chemicals, animal fodder and veterinary services. The company is setting up an integrated oil palm processing unit in collaboration with Malaysian company Sime Darby in Khammam district.

“We will extend all support for your future expansion plans in dairy and oil palm sectors,”he said.

He also wanted Godrej Agrovet to promote skill development under its corporate social responsibility activities.