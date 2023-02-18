The much-awaited harvest time is around the corner. It plays an integral role in determining the agricultural community’s well-being. Currently, it is rabi season, which is between October and April, when crops such as wheat, mustard, barley, peas, and sesame are grown. During this period, agriculture and its allied segments will likely grow at 4.5 per cent and 4.6 per cent in the first and second quarters of the season. These statistics signal that the farmers can expect an increase in yield and better profits during this time.

Here are some factors contributing to a good rabi season this year :

Ample water supply

The monsoon rain during August-September has helped recharge groundwater levels, consequently making plenty of water available for the sowing of rabi crops. This is true for even areas dealing with drought-like conditions in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal due to the sparse rainfall in June through August .

Reports suggest that the water levels this year are 8.6 per cent higher than last year. This is good news for farmers all over India, especially from areas that witnessed crop failure due to water scarcity.

Price increase, improved market linkages

Securing the right price for the crops is one of the most important aspects of protecting and promoting the interest of farmers. This is reflected in the recent policies by the government.

The minimum support prices for wheat and mustard were increased to ₹2,125 per quintal and ₹5,450 per quintal from ₹2,015 and ₹5,050 per quintal, respectively. This is a good increase for both crops.

The intention was to factor in inflation and protect the farmers’ margins . The market prices could be higher than MSPs by the time harvest gets completed, leading to increased farmer income and better margins.

Furthermore, apart from having access to local mandis, farmers are now open to partnering with digital farmer marketplaces, agri-tech companies etc., to sell their produce to large enterprises by embracing farm digitisation, crop-specific cultivation practices, adherence to input guidelines, and operating procedures that meet certification standards. These partnerships yield improved profitability and fair value to the growers.

Good soil health

Nutritional supply is an essential determinant of crop health. Most farmers rely on fertilizers to fulfil their crop’s nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulfur requirements. The overall prices of crops include the input costs the farmer incurs while ensuring crop health and nutrition.

The availability of urea and diammonium phosphate has concerned the farmers. Due to their scarcity, the price of fertilizers keeps increasing, and the farmers bear the brunt.

For the rabi season, the government has increased the subsidies and fixed the prices for ntrogen and phosphorous. The rate of nitrogen (N) is fixed at ₹98.02 per kg, phosphorus (P) ₹66.93 per kg, potash (K) ₹23.65 per kg and sulphur (S) ₹6.12 per kg. The rates will be effective from October 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. This has ensured easy availability of fertilizers, controlled pricing and helped farmers secure proper nutrients to tend to their crops and boost acreage.

Most of the variables impacting farmer income look aligned this rabi season. Additionally, farmers are embracing newer technologies like remote sensing, mechanisation etc., and implementing sustainable cultivation practices to improve their farm productivity and profitability.

This rabi season will likely bring a bumper harvest, increase farmer income, and increase the agricultural market’s growth.

Pankah Dwivedi

The author is Head of Business, Development & Partnerships at nurture.farm)