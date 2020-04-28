Agri Business

TN’s ban on cargo movement hits pepper prices in Kochi

V Sajeev Kumar Kochi | Updated on April 28, 2020 Published on April 28, 2020

The stoppage of cargo movement through the hotspots of Tamil Nadu has hit pepper prices in Kochi which declined by ₹1 per kg on Tuesday.

Transporters are not taking any bookings for cargo movement to upcountry destinations through Tamil Nadu, as the primary centres such as Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem have turned out to be Covid hotspots. The emerging situation has forced the authorities there to ban all movements of transport, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices. The truck movement from Palakkad to Coimbatore was also stopped. Similarly, movement to Gudalur from Wayanad has also come to a standstill. The situation will be reviewed only after May 3, he said.

Because of this, there are more arrivals to Kochi at 23 tonnes. Due to double lockdown, the offering from Idukki was only three tonnes. The remaining quantity came from Wayanad (10 tonnes) and Malappuram (10 tonnes). The entire offering was purchased by inter-State traders in Kochi, he said.

Many of the traders are now moving their pepper consignments to various upcountry destinations via Kasargaod and Mangaluru, he said.

IPSTA Cochin pepper rate (per kg): ungarbled ₹313; MG1 garbled ₹333; new pepper ₹303.

pepper
