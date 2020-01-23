Tobacco Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:49:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)42.00-19.231320.202100210010.53
Annur(TN)12.00-20185.2031003100NC
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-25274.404800480081.13
Published on January 23, 2020
