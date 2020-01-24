Tobacco Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:09:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)45.007.141365.202100210010.53
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.33276.404780480080.38
Published on January 24, 2020
