Tobacco Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)97.80117.331463.002100210010.53
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC278.404750478079.25
Published on January 29, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)