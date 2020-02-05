Tobacco Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:55:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)99.001.231562.002100210016.67
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC280.404800475088.24
Published on February 05, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)