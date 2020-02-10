Tobacco Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:50:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)16.00-83.841578.0019002100NC
Annur(TN)12.00NC197.2031003100NC
Farukhabad(UP)4.50125284.904700480084.31
Published on February 10, 2020
