Tobacco Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)78.80392.51656.8019001900NC
Farukhabad(UP)2.50-44.44287.404800470088.24
Published on February 15, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)