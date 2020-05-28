Tobacco Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:27:04 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)416.00-416.005500--8.33
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)132.75-132.755250--22.36
Aliganj(UP)18.00-401728.8021002100NC
Published on May 28, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
