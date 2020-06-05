Tobacco Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:52:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Unava(Guj)362.00-18.87808.2061005750-
Aliganj(UP)48.00-28.992017.4021002100NC
Published on June 05, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
