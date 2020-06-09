Tobacco Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)138.30-7.74705.6058005650-3.33
Aliganj(UP)60.00252077.4021002100NC
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)12.55-54.03172.6062556065-7.50
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.40-99.07705.60622556503.75
Published on June 09, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
