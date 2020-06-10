Tobacco Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 03:57:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Unava(Guj)210.90-41.741019.1060006100-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)149.2010557.14854.8057506225-4.17
Aliganj(UP)45.00-252122.4021002100NC
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)5.02-60177.6258386255-13.66
Published on June 10, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
