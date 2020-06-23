Tobacco Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:44:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Unava(Guj)28.10-86.681047.2065056000-
Aliganj(UP)8.00-65.222245.4021002100NC
Published on June 23, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
