Tobacco Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:16:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Manendragarh(Cht)22.00100024.0030002000-
Aliganj(UP)15.0087.52260.4021002100NC
Unava(Guj)13.70-54.031090.7066256625-
Published on June 29, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.