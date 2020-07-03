Tobacco Prices

as on : 03-07-2020 11:42:00 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)15.25-53.4448.0035004500-
Unava(Guj)3.60-30.771099.5070006500-
Published on July 03, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.