Tobacco Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:50:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Annur(TN)12.0060238.7031003100NC
Unava(Guj)1.1057.141109.6062556755-
Published on July 16, 2020
