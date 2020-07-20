Tobacco Prices

as on : 20-07-2020 06:20:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Nawabganj(UP)12.00-472.003350-59.52
Narayanpur(Cht)4.00-4.003200--
Unava(Guj)1.10NC1110.7065556255-
Published on July 20, 2020
