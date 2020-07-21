Tobacco Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:24:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Annur(TN)12.00NC250.7031003100NC
Ramanujganj(Cht)5.30341.6715.2050005000-37.50
Published on July 21, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
