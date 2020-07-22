Tobacco Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:19:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Nawabganj(UP)14.0016.67486.003400335061.90
Ramanujganj(Cht)2.50-52.8317.7050005000-37.50
Published on July 22, 2020
