Tobacco Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:27:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Nawabganj(UP)15.007.14501.003380340060.95
Annur(TN)6.80-43.33257.5031003100NC
Published on July 23, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
