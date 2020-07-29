Tobacco Prices

as on : 29-07-2020 06:21:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Nawabganj(UP)16.006.67546.003420345062.86
Sambalpur(Cht)15.00-15.001800--
Published on July 29, 2020
