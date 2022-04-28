Tomar appeals to beneficiary farmers of PMFBY to motivate others

Under the ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari Campaign’, launched for a week on April 25, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar led a special drive under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) on Wednesday in which more than one crore farmers from across the country participated.

Addressing the farmers, Tomar said that the PMFBY scheme has benefitted them, for which a large number of farmers are still connected with it. He said under the crop insurance scheme of the Centre, about 5.5 crore farmers had applied for enrollment per year since its launch in 2016. While ₹21,000 crore premium was collected from farmers, they received more than Rs 1.15 lakh crore as insurance claims between Kharif 2016 and Kharif 2021.

He emphasised that the PMFBY can play a significant role in providing financial security to the farmers against crop losses arising from various natural calamities. He urged farmers and States to come under the ambit of PMFBY. Those who have benefitted can convince others to come under the protective shield of the PMFBY, Tomar suggested.

Emphasising that the Centre is committed to increasing farmers’ income, the Minister outlined various schemes benefitting them. He urged them to register under PM-Kisan and take advantage of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to bel free from the clutches of money lenders. He appealed to farmers to join Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and start selling their produce through the e-NAM platform.