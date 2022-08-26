Tomar to inaugurate World Coconut Day on Sept 2 at Junagadh, Gujarat

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the 23rd World Coconut Day celebrations on September 2 at Junagadh, Gujarat, and will virtually address the farmers.

After inaugurating the Board’s State Centre, he would declare the National and Export Excellence Awardees. The theme for World Coconut Day 2022 is “Growing Coconut for a Better Future and Life”.

Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, will be the chief guest at Kochi and would distribute the awards on the same day.

In India, every year, the event is celebrated under the aegis of Coconut Development Board. This year, the celebration coincides with the International Workshop on Good Agricultural Practices organised jointly by the Government and International Coconut Community during September 2 to 4 at Hotel Le Meridien in Kochi.

All coconut growing countries in the Asia and Pacific region observe September 2 , the foundation day of the International Coconut Community (ICC), an intergovernmental organization, as World Coconut Day. The event’s objective is to create increased awareness and importance of coconut and help focus national and international attention to this crop.