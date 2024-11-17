Nov 17

At a time when prices of vegetables are on a high, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Sunday that retail prices of tomato have come down by 22.4 per cent month-on-month due to improved supplies.

Though the tomato is produced throughout the year, the surge in its prices during the last month was on account of excessive and prolonged rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the Ministry stated in an official statement.

“The retail prices of tomato are on the decline with the fall in the mandi prices. The all-India average retail prices as on 14 November, 2024 was ₹52.35 per kg which is 22.4 per cent lower than ₹67.50 per kg on 14October, 2024,” Consumer Affairs Ministry stated.

During the same period, the modal wholesale prices at Azadpur mandi declined by almost 50 per cent, from ₹5,883 per quintal to 2,969 per quintal with the increase in tomato arrivals. Similar decline in mandi prices are reported from benchmark markets such as Pimpalgaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra, Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh and Kolar, Karnataka.

The total annual production of tomato, as per third advance estimate of Department of Agriculture is 213.20 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 -- a 4 per cent increase over 204.25 lakh tonnes in 2022-23.

Volatility in prices

Even though tomato is produced throughout the year, there is seasonality in the producing areas and the quantum of production. Adverse weather condition and slight logistics disruptions have significant impact on prices due to high susceptibility of tomato crop and high perishability of the fruit, the Ministry observed.

The general seasonality in tomato production across various regions of India showed that October and November are main sowing period in major producing states.

Continuous availability of tomato in the market, however, is ensured because of the short duration for cultivation of the crop and multiple picking of the fruits.

“Even though the arrivals have subsided at major tomato centres in Madanappale and Kolar, prices have come down on account of seasonal arrivals from pockets in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat that have been filling the gaps in supply across the nation,” read the Ministry statement.

As on date, the Ministry said the weather has also been favourable for the crop and also for maintaining a good flow across the supply chain form the fields to the consumers.