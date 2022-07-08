Trading portal ‘mRube’ to offer a quality certification scheme of rubber at ₹1/tonne    

mRube’, the electronic trading platform for natural rubber, is offering a unique scheme of quality certification at the rate of ₹1 per tonne for product manufacturers trading rubber through the portal.

The Rubber Board has started this electronic platform to improve the efficacy of the domestic supply chain for natural rubber.

The quality of rubber traded is a serious concern to manufacturers, especially the non-tyre sector often fails to get rubber delivered as per the quality sought by them. This seldom leads to trade disputes as the trade happens mostly upon trust, and the non-tyre sector does not possess any mechanism for quality checking, a press release issued here said.

In mRube, Rubber Board has built a quality certification system whereby all users can avail of this facility at a minimal cost. This feature has been added to mRube to address the quality concerns of buyers who are away from the production points and does not have their own mechanism for quality checking. Invoking such a quality assaying mechanism is expected to be a game-changer in the domestic rubber trade.

The quality certification scheme of ‘mRube’ covers quality assaying of Ribbed Smoked Sheets (RSS), Indian Standard Natural Rubber (ISNR) and Concentrated latex grades for 30 days starting from July 11.

Who can avail this

The scheme’s benefit can be availed by users who buy rubber up to 10 tonnes per invoice per day. Only two quality certification requests per week per licensee can be availed under the scheme announced. Users can request any number of quality certifications without any quantity restrictions on the normal rates prescribed in the ‘mRube’ portal.

‘mRube’, the electronic market for natural rubber, was rolled out on June 8. Currently, mRube has more than 500 registered users and most of them are rubber product manufacturers in the tyre and non-tyre sectors. The trade hours in mRube are live from 10 am to 5 pm on Monday to Saturday except on national holidays.