A Mobile Milk Collection and Cooling system developed jointly by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Suzuki R&D Centre India Pvt Ltd (SRDI) and IDMC Ltd will be fist used for milk collection in remote parts of Ladakh.

This 300-litre system is mounted on a Maruti Suzuki Super vehicle and is powered by the vehicle’s engine. A data processor-based milk collection unit is also installed on the vehicle which will be powered by a 100-MW solar panel. This vehicle-mounted system was flagged off by Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB and Kenichiro Toyofuku, Director, SRDI, at Anand on Thursday.

After flagging off the mobile milk collection and cooling system, Shah mentioned that the system will provide automated testing convenience at the farmer’s doorstep, facilitate fair and transparent milk collection, preserve milk quality and ensure the shelf life of milk with immediate on-site cooling. This will also provide access to organised milk procurement systems for dairy farmers in remote or adverse locations and efficiently handle specialised milk types such as cow milk, camel milk, etc. He further explained that the system is designed and developed for trials and will then be first used by the Ladakh Milk Federation.

NDDB has funded the milk collection unit and related accessories while the Bulk Milk Cooler tank and entire fabrication/assembly has been arranged by IDMC Ltd. The vehicle has been funded by SRDI and Denso International has supplied the condensing unit.